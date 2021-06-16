Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

(WFRV) Green Bay, Wis. – Both the Hortonville and Green Bay Preble softball teams survived a couple of upset bids to advance to the sectional semifinals. Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, Coleman cruised past conference rival Crivitz for a regional title.

Ashwaubenon jumped out to a 2-0 lead against top ranked Preble, but the Hornets battled back in the third. Elanor Hoge drove one down the right field line to bring home Ava DeBaker to tie the game at two.

An RBI base hit by Corinne Van Laanen put the Jaguars in front a bit later. Then Preble answered back with another big hit by Hoge as Preble rallied for a 4-3 victory.

The match-up between FVA rivals Hortonville and Kimberly needed extra innings. The second seeded Polar Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Papermakers rallied in the fifth inning. A hot shot to the Hortonville shortstop by Megan McGinnins helped tie the game at two.

Eventually they’d go to extra innings. Kimberly struck first in the eighth. With a runner on third Molly Dellahunt hit a grounder to the short stop, but Hortonville opted to trade the out for a run. Putting Kimberly in front 3-2 in the top half of the frame. The Polar Bears answered with a productive out of their own when Emma Labeck drove home Tavia Schmidt with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at three.

The deciding run would come in the eleventh inning. Hannah Meshnick got the punt down on a squeeze play, and Kamy Peppler was able to beat the play at the plate to secure a 4-3 extra innings win for Hortonville.

There was less suspense in the Northwoods. Coleman and Crivitz played a pair of one run games during the regular season, but the top ranked Cougars were too much in the postseason.

An RBI base hit by Tyler Blanchard put Coleman in front early. Then in the third inning Will Bieber extended the Cougars lead to 3-0 with an RBI base hit of his own. The hits kept coming as well when Karson Casper tacked on another RBI hit of his own to open the flood gates as Coleman went on to run-rule Crivitz and claim a regional championship.