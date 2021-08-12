Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

Hortonville, Wis. (WFRV) – Hortonville posted a 4-4 record in an unconventional first year for head coach Ben Stumf. Now, even with a change in conference, the Polar Bears are looking to make strides in 2021.

This year Hortonville makes the move to the Valley Football Association due to conference realignment, and last year may help with that. The Polar Bears played against the likes of Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, and D.C. Everest last year with the FVA moving to a spring season.

They will however open the season against a familiar foe when they travel to Appleton East. Before they get there, though, it’s the preseason tune-up with Friday’s scrimmage.

“Yeah, now we get to see how they respond with competition. We think we know what we have with a number of guys at the positions but again we’re playing our own guys. It’s a different tempo, a different pace, you’re up against that other opponent and how do you respond,” said head coach Ben Stumpf.

“We’ve been playing against each other for a while. You can tell it’s getting chippy out here. Guys are getting antsy and getting ready to play against a different team, and beat up on some other guys. You know, it’s great to get out there and play a different team. Especially this build up, it really makes the first game, the first scrimmage, that much more sweet,” said senior quarterback Sam Dodd.

Hortonville will have to replace many of their skill position players on offense. Especially their top two receivers T.J. Payne and Parker Lawrence, but the Polar Bears do have their signal caller back.

Quarterback Sam Dodd returns for his senior year after throwing for over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns the year before.