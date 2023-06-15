GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in 25 years, the Hortonville baseball program will play for a state championship.

On the back of a complete game two-hitter from Nate Vela, the Polar Bears used a four-run 5th inning to rally past Franklin, 4-1, and book a date with Whitefish Bay in the WIAA Division I State Championship game.

Despite Vela’s heroics, Hortonville trailed 1-0 heading into the 5th inning. With one out in the bottom half, Brett Sommer ignited the crowd with a triple off the left field wall, beginning an explosive rally for the Polar Bears.

Camden Kuhnke then sent a chopper down the third base line, running out the 90 feet and scoring Sommer on an RBI single. After the Polar Bears loaded the bases, Thomas Burns delivered with a ground ball through the infield to score two, and Nathan Grams drove in another with a single to left field, rounding out a four-run fifth inning.

Vela shut down the final two frames from there to preserve the 4-1 victory.

Hortonville will face fourth-seeded Whitefish Bay in Thursday’s WIAA Division I State Championship game, set for a 6 p.m. start at Fox Cities Stadium.