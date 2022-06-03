LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Making his mark as a sophomore at the state meet, Hortonville shot put thrower Ben Smith delivered on the big stage.

Smith threw 59-04 in the shot put finals, falling just short of his sectional seeding mark but still taking the podium as the gold medal winner for Division 1 boys.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Kimberly’s 4×800 relay team captured silver, while West De Pere’s Eliza Aitken took silver in the 3200-meter run.

In prelims, De Pere’s Jack May took the top seed in the 100-meter dash while Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt qualified with the best time in the 100-meter hurdles.

The state track & field meet wraps up Saturday in La Crosse.