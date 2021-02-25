Howards Grove girls look to finish strong at state

(WFRV) – The Howards Grove girls have a chance to bring home their first state title in four years. Now a group of five seniors, who were in middle school back then, have a chance to close out their high school careers with a championship.
by: Eric BoyntonPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – The Howards Grove girls have a chance to bring home their first state title in four years. Now a group of five seniors, who were in middle school back then, have a chance to close out their high school careers with a championship.