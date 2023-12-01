(WFRV) – Boys and girls high school state basketball is in full swing and already providing down to the wire excitement. In girls hoops, top-ranked Neenah defeated number five Kimberly 68-67 in an overtime FVA battle. On the boys’ side, the Papermakers took down the Rockets 74-52.

Around the FVA, Kaukauna hosted Oshkosh North for a close matchup. Despite Carson Awe’s halftime buzzer beater for the Ghosts, the Spartans win 67-64. In an NEC matchup, Freedom visited Wrightstown and handed the Tigers a 77-61 loss.

