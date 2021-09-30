HS Boys Soccer: FRCC leaders Green Bay Preble, Notre Dame play to thrilling 2-2 tie

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – Battling for the top spot in the FRCC, boys soccer rivals Green Bay Preble and Notre Dame didn’t disappoint.

The Hornets and Tritons scored a goal apiece in the final five minutes and lit up the scoreboard en route to a thrilling 2-2 tie.

In the first half, Preble took a 1-0 lead on a Brandon Ramirez header off a set piece.

After the Tritons equalized, the Hornets made their move with five minutes left on the game clock. A well-placed cross caused a cluster in the box, and Preble’s Gavin Urben finished a top-shelf goal to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead.

But Notre Dame wasn’t done. With just over two minutes remaining, Alan Schneider placed a perfect ball into the box and Emmet Lawton was the first Triton to get a foot on it. His rocket, left-footed goal tied up the game and forced a 2-2 ending.

Both Notre Dame and Preble remain unbeaten in FRCC play.