HS Boys Soccer: FRCC leaders Green Bay Preble, Notre Dame play to thrilling 2-2 tie

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – Battling for the top spot in the FRCC, boys soccer rivals Green Bay Preble and Notre Dame didn’t disappoint.

The Hornets and Tritons scored a goal apiece in the final five minutes and lit up the scoreboard en route to a thrilling 2-2 tie.

In the first half, Preble took a 1-0 lead on a Brandon Ramirez header off a set piece.

After the Tritons equalized, the Hornets made their move with five minutes left on the game clock. A well-placed cross caused a cluster in the box, and Preble’s Gavin Urben finished a top-shelf goal to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead.

But Notre Dame wasn’t done. With just over two minutes remaining, Alan Schneider placed a perfect ball into the box and Emmet Lawton was the first Triton to get a foot on it. His rocket, left-footed goal tied up the game and forced a 2-2 ending.

Both Notre Dame and Preble remain unbeaten in FRCC play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Volleyball: No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Denmark, stays unbeaten in NEC play

HS Boys Soccer: FRCC leaders Green Bay Preble, Notre Dame play to thrilling 2-2 tie

GBN 9/29/21: Pick Em

GBN 9/29/21: Challenge or No Challenge

GBN 9/29/21: Let's Get Social

GBN 9/29/21: Hello Pittsburgh