(WFRV) – The final week on the high school football regular season schedule is in the books and teams across our area wrapped up conference titles ahead of the playoffs.

SCORES:

  • Bay Port 45, West De Pere 34
  • De Pere 14, Ashwaubenon 6
  • Kimberly 14, Appleton North 0
  • Luxemburg-Casco 16, Wrightstown 12
  • St. Mary Springs 27, Winnebago Lutheran 0
  • Notre Dame Academy 40, Manitowoc 7
  • Two Rivers 61, Chilton 0

