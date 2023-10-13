(WFRV) – The final week on the high school football regular season schedule is in the books and teams across our area wrapped up conference titles ahead of the playoffs.

SCORES:

Bay Port 45, West De Pere 34

De Pere 14, Ashwaubenon 6

Kimberly 14, Appleton North 0

Luxemburg-Casco 16, Wrightstown 12

St. Mary Springs 27, Winnebago Lutheran 0

Notre Dame Academy 40, Manitowoc 7

Two Rivers 61, Chilton 0

To watch highlights and postgame reaction from Bay Port after they won the FRCC North title, click the video above.