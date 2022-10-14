(WFRV) – On the final week of the regular season, conference championship games gave us thrilling moments and playoff chases came to a conclusion under the Friday night lights.

In the only undefeated matchup in the state, Bay Port edged conference rival West De Pere in a thriller, capturing the outright FRCC-North title.

Meanwhile, Two Rivers ousted Chilton in triple overtime to capture the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title and cap a 9-0 season.

Click the video for highlights and check out each result below.

Here’s the rundown of tonight’s games:

Bay Port 34, West De Pere 27: The Pirates finished 9-0 and locked up the state’s top seed for the Division 1 playoffs. After Bay Port got out to a 14-0 lead, West De Pere fought back and closed the gap multiple times. A Phantoms field goal cut the Bay Port lead to 34-27 with more than eight minutes left, but the Pirates converted three fourth downs on their final drive to eat up the remainder of the clock and close out the win.

De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 28: The Redbirds clinched a playoff berth after a high-scoring first half, led by two touchdowns from Easton Arendt in the first quarter.

Kimberly 42, Kaukauna 28: The Papermakers got quite a test from their rivals, as the Ghosts played the game to a tie late in the third quarter. But from there, Kimberly stepped on the gas en route to another FVA title.

Neenah 35, Appleton East 7: The Rockets claimed a share of the FVA title, pulling away from the Patriots in the second half.

Little Chute 13, Denmark 7: After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs grinded out a win over the Vikings, finishing the season as undefeated North Eastern Conference champions.

Freedom 37, Fox Valley Lutheran 0: Another big night for Carter Kriewaldt helped the Irish finish the season at 8-1.

Xavier 45, New London 0: The Hawks had no trouble pulling away from another league foe, winning the Bay Conference outright.

Two Rivers 29, Chilton 21, 3 OT: The undefeated Raiders got their biggest test of the season, overcoming multiple deficits to force overtime. After two scoreless extra periods, Chase Matthias finally broke into the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run in the first possession of the third overtime. Two Rivers’ defense held on to capture the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title.

Clintonville 46, Tomahawk 0: The Truckers rolled on Senior Night with big performances from Zachary Spaulding, Kade Rosenow, and Jordan Wegener. Clintonville clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Marshfield 35, Hortonville 22: The Polar Bears gave one of the VFA’s top teams a strong fight in their last chance to get in the playoffs, but ultimately ended their season with a 35-22 loss.