HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port’s 38-game conference winning streak; full Friday highlights

(WFRV) – One of the longest streaks in the state is officially over.

Bay Port, winners of 38 straight conference games, fell 20-13 to De Pere Friday night in a stunning upset for the 3-0 Redbirds. Maddax Shinners caught a touchdown pass in front of the pylon to seal the deal as De Pere turned heads across the state with the victory.

In our Game of the Week, Notre Dame and Kewaunee traded blows before the Tritons pulled out a dramatic 22-20 win on an Aiden Wolfram field goal with 11 seconds remaining. Will Zellner carried the load for Notre Dame, who trailed 14-0 in the first quarter.

Check out the rest of the high school football results here:

Notre Dame 22, Kewaunee 20

Menasha 35, Holmen 14

De Pere 20, Bay Port 13

Kimberly 42, Ashwaubenon 13

Neenah 52, Green Bay Preble 0

Fond du Lac 52, Stevens Point 0

Pulaski 21, Appleton East 0

Oshkosh West 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 0