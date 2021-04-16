HS Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

(WFRV) – A storied rivalry renewed for another consecutive season, a Bay Area power lost its second straight, and several Valley teams grabbed statement wins on Week Four of the spring high school football season.

In our Game of the Week, Green Bay East and Green Bay West met for the 115th time, marking another milestone in one of the nation’s longest high school football rivalries.

Tonight’s scores and recaps:

Green Bay East 15, Green Bay West 14: East held off a late run by West, stymying a drive into the red zone with under a minute remaining to secure the win. In the highlight of the night, East’s Seth Weatherspoon raced 76 yards on a pitch play for the opening score.

Neenah 21, Bay Port 20 (OT): The Rockets handed Bay Port its second straight loss after De Pere snapped the Pirates’ 38-game conference winning streak last Friday. A two-point conversion in overtime gave Neenah the home win.

Appleton North 35, Pulaski 13: Quarterback Matthew Schecklman paced the Lightning with an air show, tossing a touchdown to Isaiah Gonzalez and helping North jump out to a 28-0 lead on traditional power Pulaski.

Kimberly 31, Appleton East 6: Kimberly’s defense dominated again, holding Appleton East’s powerful ground game in check while controlling their own rushing attack behind Caleb Frazier.

De Pere 22, Appleton West 14: De Pere avoided the upset hangover to stay undefeated, knocking off Appleton West a week after stunning Bay Port. Gabe Herman led the way with two first half touchdowns.

Ashwaubenon 40, Oshkosh North 29: Ashwaubenon grabbed its first win in a daunting schedule, putting up a 40-piece behind backup quarterback Boone Kirst.

Stevens Point 19, Oshkosh West 16: West’s stout defense nearly helped the Wildcats pull an upset on the road, but the power running of Cole Kerchefski gave SPASH the edge in the win.

Omro 35, Mayville 6: The Foxes solidified their case as the top team in the Flyway with another impressive win, knocking off unbeaten Mayville behind a suffocating defense and Ben Wellhoefer at quarterback.

Menasha 35, Racine Horlick 18: After a heartbreaking loss in Week One, Menasha has now won three straight, including Friday’s win over previously unbeaten Horlick. Quarterback AJ Korth led the attack for the Bluejays.