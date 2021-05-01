HS Football: Fond du Lac, Kimberly & De Pere stay perfect as playoffs begin

(WFRV) – On the first night of the two-week Fox Valley Classic Conference football playoffs, three teams kept their dreams of an undefeated season alive and two set up a blockbuster matchup next week.

Fond du Lac, Kimberly and De Pere all improved to 6-0 on the season and advanced to their respective championship games in the 20-team playoff, with Fond du Lac and Kimberly set to square off in the Group A/B championship and De Pere taking on Oshkosh West for the second time in the Group C/D championship.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Fond du Lac 42, Appleton North 7: The Cardinals raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back in improving to 6-0 on the season. Quarterback Kyle Walljasper was the star for Fondy, accounting for all six touchdowns, including four on the ground.

Kimberly 35, Neenah 14: The Papermakers and Rockets traded blows for the first half before Kimberly pulled away in the second half with a strong ground game. Caleb Frazer and Parker Koester scored touchdowns for the Makers.

De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7: De Pere quarterback Gabe Herman continued his streak of stellar performances, leading the Redbirds to a touchdown on the opening drive and never looking back in a first round rout. Bennett Spaeth found the end zone in the second quarter for the Redbirds.

Pulaski 42, Bay Port 20: In one of the FRCC’s fiercest rivalries, Pulaski got the best of Bay Port in this spring battle. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 21-point lead, holding off the Pirates’ comebacks with strong defense and the running of Aidan McDougal, among others.

Appleton East 7, Stevens Point 6: The Patriots notched a big win on the road to pull to .500 for the season, edging the home Panthers in a tight defensive battle. Quarterback Aaron Jones scored the lone touchdown for Appleton East after a series of QB sneaks.