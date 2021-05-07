HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

(WFRV) – In a game worth waiting the entire fall and spring seasons for, the Fond du Lac-Kimberly showdown lived up to the billing.

At least for the first half.

The Cardinals flexed their muscles and staked a claim to being the top team in Wisconsin with a 71-47 victory over rival Kimberly, securing the Group A/B title in the Fox Valley Classic Conference.

The win marked Fond du Lac’s first undefeated season in the WIAA record books.

Playing in their final games as Cardinals, the usual suspects combined to topple the conference giants – do-it-all junior Braelon Allen and senior quarterback Kyle Walljasper, combining for all 10 touchdowns and nearly 700 total yards of offense between them.

Fondy was set to field one of the best teams in the state before the pandemic derailed the fall season, and with defending Division 1 champ Muskego playing in the fall, the Cardinals never got a chance to steal the proverbial title belt.

Even so, a 7-0 mark in the rugged spring superconference writes a new chapter in Fondy’s history, and the Cardinals will put a bow on the season knowing they earned every claim to a state championship.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Fond du Lac 71, Kimberly 47: In a first half for the ages, the Cardinals and Papermakers traded scores for the entirety of the first 24 minutes. The teams combined for a staggering nine touchdowns and more than 700 total yards in the first half, with the only stops coming on a failed fourth down conversion for Kimberly and a half-ending drive for Fond du Lac.

In the second half, the Cardinals stepped on the gas, converting an onside kick on the opening kickoff and getting long touchdown runs from Braelon Allen and Kyle Walljasper. After back-to-back defensive stops, Fondy plunged an early dagger in the third quarter on a pitch pass to Tyler Collien. The two-point conversion gave the Cardinals a 57-28 lead and all but secured the victory and an undefeated season.

De Pere 24, Oshkosh West 10: The Redbirds completed their first undefeated season since 1993 with their second win of the season over the Wildcats. West provided a push in the second half with a pair of big special teams plays, but it was the methodical offense of De Pere behind Gabe Herman and Adam Timbrook that helped secure history for the Redbirds. With the win, De Pere grabbed the Group C/D title in the Fox Valley Classic Conference.

Omro 49, Campbellsport 22: The Foxes finished atop the Flyway Conference with a dominating win over Campbellsport, putting a bow on a season that began with an upset of defending state champion St. Mary’s Springs. The win marked Omro’s first undefeated season in the WIAA record books. The Foxes wasted no time getting out to an early lead, with quarterback Ben Wellhoefer tallying 165 yards and three touchdowns on just five first half carries.