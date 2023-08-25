(WFRV) – In week two of the local high school football slate, rivalry games were on the schedule throughout our area but the biggest enemy? The rain and lightning.

SCORES:

Kaukauna: 25, West De Pere: 22 – The Ghosts got out to a hot start with touchdowns from Nolan Hall and Parker Schuh. Kaukauna went into halftime with a 14-0 lead. The Phantoms came out of break with fire. Andrew Baumgart and Ben Lemirand scored touchdowns. West De Pere was successful in the two-point conversion to take the 15-14 lead. Kaukauna would respond in a big way with an 82 yard touchdown pass by Finnley Doriot to Tucker Hofmann. Back and forth these two teams went. Duke Shovald for the Phantoms connected with Langdon Nordgaard for the touchdown to tie the game at 22-all. Kaukauna would run down the clock in the 4th quarter and Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kicked a go-ahead 28 yard field goal for the 25-22 lead. West De Pere would try to win it with four-seconds on the clock, but Kaukauna’s defense would come through big time to secure the 25-22 victory.

Neenah: 40, Menasha: 0

Xavier: 35, Fox Valley Lutheran: 15 (Apple Bowl)

Kewaunee: 31, Luxemburg-Casco: 22

Hortonville: 13, Pulaski: 0

Freedom: 30, Seymour: 0

Menominee: 26, Marinette: 0 (M & M Game)

To watch full highlight from those games – click the video above.