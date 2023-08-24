(WFRV) – Week two of high school football kicked off on Thursday night with local teams in the area facing off.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Bay Port vs. Kimberly – In a back and forth battle, the Papermakers were able to hang on to win a thriller 17-14. Lance Doering kicked a late 21-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to give Kimberly the lead. Bay Port had a chance to tie it or win it, but senior Sam McGivern had a big-time sack as time expired to end the game. Kimberly improved to 2-0 on the season meanwhile Bay Port is still searching for their first win.

Other scores:

Appleton North: 42, Green Bay Preble: 6

Oshkosh North: 35, Green Bay Southwest: 6

Kettle Moraine: 42, Ashwaubenon: 7

North Fond du Lac: 20, Ripon: 14 – The Orioles ended the state’s longest losing streak of 53 games with the win over Ripon. That dates all the way back to 2016.

To watch the full highlights from Thursday’s set of games, click the video above.