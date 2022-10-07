(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin.

In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a tie for first place in the FVA.

Meanwhile in the FRCC, Bay Port and West De Pere set up an undefeated showdown next week for the conference title. The Pirates, a 42-14 winner over De Pere, will likely move to No. 1 in Division 1 following Mukwonago’s blowout loss to unranked Kettle Moraine. West De Pere is the No. 3 team in Division 2.

In the Packerland, Southern Door won an unbeaten bout with Kewaunee to gain the inside track to an outright conference title.

Click the video for highlights.

Here’s a look at tonight’s results:

Kimberly 31, Neenah 10: Blake Barry scored four touchdowns as Kimberly bounced back from last week’s stunning loss to Fond du Lac, knocking off the undefeated Rockets and pulling into first place in the FVA.

Appleton North 24, Fond du Lac 13: The Lightning held strong with tough defense despite a slow start, and in the second half, Luke Kritzer helped the home team put up 24 unanswered points in a key win.

Bay Port 42, De Pere 14: The Pirates built a 34-7 first half lead on the back of Cole Bensen and an electric passing attack. Bay Port is 8-0 and will likely take over the No. 1 ranking on Tuesday.

West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7: Najeh Mitchell broke through for two rushing touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the Phantoms’ first three possessions. West De Pere set up an unbeaten matchup with Bay Port next Friday.

Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 14: The Mustangs secured at least a share of the North Eastern Conference title, cruising to a road win at Wrightstown.

Luxemburg-Casco 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 14: In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the Spartans rode a strong defensive performance to snap a three-game losing skid.

Freedom 40, Denmark 0: The Irish put together a complete performance, bouncing back from last week’s loss at Little Chute.

Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14: Mark Jonas’ crew continued its dominant defensive ways in the Eagles’ biggest test of the season, as Drew Daoust accounted for two first quarter touchdowns to secure Southern Door’s spot at the top of the Packerland.

Coleman 42, Clintonville 16: The Truckers nearly set the tone for an upset with a strong opening drive, but Will Bieber returned an interception 98 yards for the first score and Coleman rolled to 8-0 at home, clinching at least a share of the Northwoods title.

Crandon 30, Oconto Falls 22, OT: Crandon stayed alive in the Northwoods title race with a late comeback to force overtime, getting the win in the extra period.