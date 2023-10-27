(WFRV) – Level two of the WIAA high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday. Here are the games our Local 5 camera’s caught:
SCORES:
- Kaukauna 13, West De Pere 7
- Fond du Lac 42, De Pere 21
- Neenah 21, Chippewa Falls 0
- Notre Dame Academy 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 10
- Xavier 14, Winneconne 3
- Luxemburg-Casco 41, Kiel 0
- Wrightstown 21, Southern Door 6
- Kewaunee 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
- St. Mary’s Springs 41, Howards Grove 6
To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.