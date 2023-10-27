(WFRV) – Level two of the WIAA high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday. Here are the games our Local 5 camera’s caught:

SCORES:

  • Kaukauna 13, West De Pere 7
  • Fond du Lac 42, De Pere 21
  • Neenah 21, Chippewa Falls 0
  • Notre Dame Academy 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 10
  • Xavier 14, Winneconne 3
  • Luxemburg-Casco 41, Kiel 0
  • Wrightstown 21, Southern Door 6
  • Kewaunee 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
  • St. Mary’s Springs 41, Howards Grove 6

To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.