(WFRV) – Level two of the WIAA high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday. Here are the games our Local 5 camera’s caught:

SCORES:

Kaukauna 13, West De Pere 7

Fond du Lac 42, De Pere 21

Neenah 21, Chippewa Falls 0

Notre Dame Academy 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 10

Xavier 14, Winneconne 3

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Kiel 0

Wrightstown 21, Southern Door 6

Kewaunee 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

St. Mary’s Springs 41, Howards Grove 6

To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.