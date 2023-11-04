(WFRV) – We’re less than two weeks away from the WIAA state championship football games at Camp Randall.
RESULTS FROM LEVEL 3:
- Kimberly 14, Neenah 7
- Marquette 42, Fond du Lac 0
- Kaukauna 42, Cedarburg 13
- Grafton 17, Menasha 13
- Notre Dame Academy 26, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21
- Lodi 28, Xavier 13
- Luxemburg-Casco 24, Two Rivers 21
- Wrightstown 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 17
- Kewaunee 30, St. Mary’s Springs 0
- Reedsville 20, Randolph 0
To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.