(WFRV) – We’re less than two weeks away from the WIAA state championship football games at Camp Randall.

RESULTS FROM LEVEL 3:

  • Kimberly 14, Neenah 7
  • Marquette 42, Fond du Lac 0
  • Kaukauna 42, Cedarburg 13
  • Grafton 17, Menasha 13
  • Notre Dame Academy 26, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21
  • Lodi 28, Xavier 13
  • Luxemburg-Casco 24, Two Rivers 21
  • Wrightstown 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 17
  • Kewaunee 30, St. Mary’s Springs 0
  • Reedsville 20, Randolph 0

To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.