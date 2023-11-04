(WFRV) – We’re less than two weeks away from the WIAA state championship football games at Camp Randall.

RESULTS FROM LEVEL 3:

Kimberly 14, Neenah 7

Marquette 42, Fond du Lac 0

Kaukauna 42, Cedarburg 13

Grafton 17, Menasha 13

Notre Dame Academy 26, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21

Lodi 28, Xavier 13

Luxemburg-Casco 24, Two Rivers 21

Wrightstown 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 17

Kewaunee 30, St. Mary’s Springs 0

Reedsville 20, Randolph 0

To watch highlights from those games, click the video above.