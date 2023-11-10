(WFRV) – Level four of the high school football playoffs are in the books and after seven teams from our area entered Friday with an opportunity to make it to Camp Randall, only two remain.
SCORES:
- D1: Marquette 14, Kimberly 7
- D2: Waunakee 24, Kaukauna 14
- D3: Rice Lake 30, Notre Dame 15
- D4: Luxemburg-Casco 23, Catholic Memorial 21
- D5: Wrightstown 33, St. Croix Falls 12
- D6: Darlington 34, Kewaunee 28
- D7: Black Hawk/Warren 36, Reedsville 7
Both Luxemburg-Casco and Wrightstown make trips to Camp Randall next Thursday in the division four and five title games, respectively.