(WFRV) – Level four of the high school football playoffs are in the books and after seven teams from our area entered Friday with an opportunity to make it to Camp Randall, only two remain.

SCORES:

D1: Marquette 14, Kimberly 7

D2: Waunakee 24, Kaukauna 14

D3: Rice Lake 30, Notre Dame 15

D4: Luxemburg-Casco 23, Catholic Memorial 21

D5: Wrightstown 33, St. Croix Falls 12

D6: Darlington 34, Kewaunee 28

D7: Black Hawk/Warren 36, Reedsville 7

Both Luxemburg-Casco and Wrightstown make trips to Camp Randall next Thursday in the division four and five title games, respectively.