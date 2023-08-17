(WFRV) – The long anticipated wait is over as local high school football team’s kicked off their 2023 season on Thursday.

Neenah unveiled it’s new high school football field on Thursday and started off the year with a big win. In a high scoring affair, the Rockets were victorious in a 49-37 battle over De Pere. Neenah running back Grant Dean scored six touchdowns in the winning effort and had over 200 yards on the night.

Kaukauna showed off their power offense with a 42-14 win over Ashwaubenon.

Appleton North put on an explosive performance with a 45-7 win over Green Bay Southwest in front of the Lightning fans.

Bay Port fell to Middleton 35-29 in week one. The Pirates battled throughout, but came up short. Sawyer Torp scored two touchdowns for Bay Port.

Green Bay Preble lost it’s first game of the season to D.C. Everest 40-21. The Hornets played at Green Bay East with the construction still taking place on their home field.

Chilton opened up week one with a 46-27 win on the Tigers new home turf.

To watch the highlights – click the video above. Join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan with the return of High School Sports Xtra on Saturday night on WFRV-TV at 10:35 – 11:05 p.m.