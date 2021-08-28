HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

(WFRV) – After several games were suspended due to inclement weather Friday night, teams around Northeast Wisconsin resumed play Saturday to finish off big wins in Week 2.

Here’s a look at the day’s results:

Neenah 35, Menasha 21: The Rockets and Bluejays started the game at half, tied 14-14. Menasha’s Devontre Smith opened the scoring in the third quarter, getting loose on a 60-yard house call to give the Bluejays a 21-14 lead. But Neenah would rally with a purpose from there, getting two touchdown passes from Matt Jung en route to 21 unanswered points, securing the 35-21 win over their traditional rival.

Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29, 2OT: Another instant classic between Hortonville and West De Pere ended with the Polar Bears sneaking by in double overtime. The game started back up in the second quarter with the game tied at 7, but just before half, Hortonville quarterback Sam Dodd broke the tie with a nine-yard strike to Brady Mashlan. West De Pere answered with a 25-yard touchdown run from Najeh Mitchell, but Hunter Strange punched one in from goal line territory to give Hortonville the 21-13 lead. The Polar Bears finally outlasted the Phantoms in the second overtime period.

Kimberly 45, Ashwaubenon 0: The game resumed with Kimberly leading 14-0 in the first quarter, and the Papermakers never looked back. Defense won the day for Kimberly, with Josh Frazer halting a second half Ashwaubenon drive with a tipped ball interception. After Marcus Brennen recovered a fumble, he put a cherry on top of a standout performance by corralling a blocked punt and returning it for a touchdown.

Other scores:

Menominee (MI) 38, Kewaunee 27

Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Manawa 34, Green Bay West 0

Shawano 40, Marinette 14

Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6

Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14

Oconto 27, Roncalli 0

Denmark 31, New London 6

Appleton West 30, Appleton East 14

Winnebago Lutheran 13, Chilton 6