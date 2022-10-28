(WFRV) – Coming into the night, only 16 teams remained in each division contending for state football titles.

Now, that number is down to eight.

Level 2 of the WIAA football playoffs provided an action-packed Friday night, including a thrilling comeback win by Kimberly and a revenge-driven upset by Notre Dame.

Click the video for highlights and check out results below.

Division 1:

No. 1 Bay Port 35, No. 4 Wausau West 14: The top overall seed continued its march toward Camp Randall, pulling away from Wausau West after the first quarter for a 35-14 win.

No. 6 Appleton North 17, No. 2 Hudson 0: The Lightning pitched another shutout and haven’t been scored on in the playoffs. It’s the second year in a row North has shut out Hudson in the postseason. Appleton North will face Bay Port in Level 3.

No. 3 Kimberly 29, No. 2 Neenah 28: Blake Barry scored the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute remaining, and Kimberly overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit to oust FVA rival Neenah in a thriller. The Papermakers will travel to Waunakee in Level 3.

Division 2:

No. 3 West De Pere 21, No. 2 New Richmond 6: The Phantoms will travel to River Falls in Level 3.

No. 6 Kaukauna 45, No. 2 Slinger 24: The Ghosts will travel to Homestead in Level 3.

Division 3:

No. 7 Notre Dame 26, No. 3 Menasha 21: Notre Dame jumped out to a 13-0 first half lead, Christian Collins scored two touchdowns, and the Tritons survived a fourth quarter scoring flurry to pull their second straight road upset.

No. 1 West Salem 35, No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran 14: The Foxes hung around with the top seed, but ultimately their season ended in Level 2. West Salem will host Notre Dame in Level 3.

Division 4:

No. 1 Little Chute 7, No. 5 Xavier 3: The Mustangs survived a defensive struggle to move on to Level 3, scoring early in the fourth quarter to oust the Hawks.

No. 2 Freedom 35, No. 3 Berlin 0: The Irish scored early and often in a Level 2 shutout victory. Freedom will visit Little Chute in Level 3.

No. 3 Two Rivers 21, No. 2 Kewaskum 7: The Raiders will travel to Racine St. Catherine’s in Level 3.

Division 5:

No. 1 Southern Door 34, No. 5 Chilton 7: The Eagles scored 34 unanswered to squash an upset bid from Chilton, moving on to Level 3 for the first time in three decades.

No. 2 Kewaunee 27, No. 6 Kiel 13: The Storm survived a rematch with Kiel to set up a rematch with Packerland rival Southern Door in Level 3.

Division 6:

No. 1 Coleman 46, No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium 14: The Cougars were dominant from the start in a Level 2 clash, setting up a showdown of the top two teams in the state for Level 3.

No. 2 St. Mary’s Springs 21, No. 6 Bonduel 0: St. Mary’s Springs will travel to Coleman in Level 3.

Division 7:

No. 2 Shiocton 21, No. 3 Reedsville 0: The defending state champion Panthers bowed out in Level 2. Shiocton will travel to Cambria-Friesland in Level 3.