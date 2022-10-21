(WFRV) – The first round of the high school football playoffs featured rivalry revenge, strong individual performances, and a few upsets sprinkled in.

Click the video for tonight’s highlights and check out updated brackets within the hyperlinks below.

Division 1

No. 3 Kimberly 42, No. 6 Fond du Lac 14: The Papermakers avenged their only loss of the season, getting out to a 28-0 lead against the Cardinals.

No. 2 Neenah 40, No. 7 Brookfield East 14: The Rockets got off to a slow start but pulled away quickly to set up a rematch with Kimberly in Level 2.

No. 1 Bay Port 42, No. 8 De Pere 14: The Pirates defeated their FRCC-North rivals by the same score as the regular season matchup, despite De Pere’s impressive ball control early. Bay Port will host Wausau West in Level 2.

No. 6 Appleton North 13, No. 3 Chippewa Falls 0: The Lightning pitched another shutout and got two long field goals from Caden Popp to pull ahead on the scoreboard. North will travel to Hudson in Level 2.

Division 2

No. 3 West De Pere 56, No. 6 Holmen 7: The Phantoms played with a chip on their shoulder after being underseeded, jumping out to a 35-0 first half lead and riding out the blowout victory. West De Pere will travel to New Richmond in Level 2.

No. 6 Kaukauna 35, No. 3 Milwaukee King 19: The Ghosts raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead before playing the backups for much of the second half. Kaukauna will travel to Slinger in Level 2.

No. 4 Marshfield 21, No. 5 Pulaski 13

Division 3

No. 3 Menasha 27, No. 6 Baraboo 0: The Bluejays raced out to a 14-0 lead and enjoyed a strong defensive performance to advance in the playoffs.

No. 7 Notre Dame 24, No. 2 Reedsburg 7: The Tritons pulled the road upset to move on to Level 2, where they will take on conference rival Menasha.

No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran 21, No. 4 Luxemburg-Casco 12: Liam Heiges returned at quarterback for the Foxes as they defeated their conference rival. FVL will travel to top-seeded West Salem in Level 2.

Division 4

No. 1 Little Chute 35, No. 8 Winneconne 14: Drew Joten scored two second quarter touchdowns as the Mustangs shook off a sluggish start to beat Winneconne.

No. 5 Xavier 17, No. 4 Wrightstown 7: Reid Hietpas scored the dagger touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter, and the defense held strong the rest of the way for the Hawks. Xavier will travel to Little Chute in Level 2.

No. 2 Freedom 49, No. 7 Oconto Falls 22: The Irish got out to a quick 21-0 lead and traded scores with the Panthers before half, eventually pulling away for the Level 1 win. Freedom will host Berlin in Level 2.

No. 3 Berlin 35, No. 6 Denmark 34

Division 5

No. 1 Southern Door 49, No. 8 Brillion 0

No. 5 Chilton 7, No. 4 Clintonville 6

No. 6 Kiel 16, No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

No. 2 Kewaunee 71, No. 7 Sturgeon Bay 6

Division 6

No. 1 Coleman 62, No. 8 Manawa 0

No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, No. 5 Howards Grove 27

No. 6 Bonduel 22, No. 3 Crivitz 7

No. 2 St. Mary’s Springs 47, No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 12

Division 7

No. 3 Reedsville 28, No. 6 Catholic Central 14

No. 2 Shiocton 42, No. 7 Lourdes Academy 0