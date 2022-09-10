(WFRV) – In the biggest slate of the high school football season so far, rivalries in the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas stole the show as defense told the tale of the evening.

Click the video for highlights and check out the results below.

Scores:

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0: Blake Barry scored two first half rushing touchdowns as the Papermakers pitched their second shutout of the season, handing rival Appleton North its first loss.

Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20: Jase Jenkins continued his tear as one of the state’s leading touchdown scorers as the Rockets rolled to 4-0 at home.

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7: Senior quarterback Cole Bensen accounted for all three Bay Port touchdowns as the Pirates took control of the FRCC North, handing their rival Raiders their first loss of the season.

West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20: The Phantoms remained undefeated and tied in the top spot of the FRCC North with a scoring explosion in the first half, featuring Duke Shovald, Najeh Mitchell, and Ben Lemirand.

Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19: Connor Pytleski made an impact on both sides of the ball as the Trojans earned a road win against their Green Bay rivals.

Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15: The Foxes rode a 17-0 halftime lead to retain the hardware in the Apple Bowl.

Freedom 47, Seymour 0: The Irish, who have scored 45 points in each game thus far, eclipsed that number in the first half with a 47-0 domination of Seymour.

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Winneconne 7: Max Ronsman tossed the go-ahead touchdown in the second half and the Spartans added two late scores to extend their conference winning streak.

Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0: The Storm ground game dominated the first quarter, racing out to a 21-0 lead in the unbeaten matchup and rolling to the shutout victory.

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0: The Eagles survived a defensive struggle, coming out on top over a stiff foe to remain undefeated.

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0: The Raiders retained their impressive lead in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, racing out to a 34-0 halftime lead and pitching a shutout.