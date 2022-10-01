(WFRV) – High school football heated up on Friday in Northeast Wisconsin with some crucial matchups in week seven.

Click the video above to see full highlights.

SCORES:

LITTLE CHUTE 22, FREEDOM 16 – Both teams came into the game undefeated on the season gearing up for a tough North Eastern Conference. The Mustangs came out victorious in a thriller that came down to the wire when Drew Joten scored the game-winning touchdown. Little Chute stays undefeated on the season and have taken over rights to the County Road N sign for the first time since 2018.

DENMARK 35, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 30 – The NEC continued with another tight matchup between Denmark and Luxemburg-Casco. Thanks to a 97 yard kick-off return for a touchdown by Nolan Perry, the Vikings improved to 4-3 on the season.

NEENAH 35, KAUKAUNA 17 – Another great performance from Rockets’ running back Jase Jenkins helped improve Neenah to a perfect 7-0 record on the season. The Rockets are now the only undefeated team remaining in the FVA after Kimberly lost to Fond du Lac on Friday.

MENASHA 28, NOTRE DAME 21 – The division title was basically on the line between Notre Dame and Menasha. The Blue Jays were up 21-7 at half time, but the Tritons kept fighting back in the second half to tie it up in the 4th quarter. With under a minute to go, Menasha quarterback AJ Korth found Evan Van Dyn Hoven in the back of the end zone for the game winning touchdown.

BAY PORT 42, ASHWAUBENON 14 – Bay Port continues their perfect season with a win over Ashwaubenon improving to 7-0.

WEST DE PERE 35, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 0 – West De Pere continues their perfect season after pitching a shutout to Green Bay Southwest. Two undefeated teams remain in the FRCC-North within Bay Port and West De Pere.

GREEN BAY EAST 8, GREEN BAY WEST 6 – In Wisconsin’s longest running rivalry, it was a defensive slugfest but Green Bay East came out victorious.

CLINTONVILLE 8, OCTONTO FALLS 0 – The Truckers squeak out an 8-0 win in a defensive battle on homecoming.

REEDSVILLE 9, HOWARDS GROVE 0 – It was scoreless until the 4th quarter and Reedsville made the big plays down the stretch.

BRILLION 50, CHILTON 6 – Brillion’s offense shined in an eye-popping win over Chilton.