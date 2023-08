(WFRV) – Thursday and Friday marked week one of the high school football season in Northeast Wisconsin. From start to finish, it was an exciting way to kick off the prep circuit. If you missed any of the action, check out the highlights of double-digit games in our area in under three minutes.

The standout performances go to West de Pere’s Duke Shovald with two touchdowns and Notre Dame Academy head coach Mike Rader detailing how his Tritons found the end zone twice in as many plays.