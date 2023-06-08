(WFRV) – As schools in the region break for summer, high school sports are still in full swing. The WIAA State Softball tournament started on Thursday in Madison, and Northeast Wisconsin was well represented across the five divisions.

In Division 1, top-seeded Kaukauna continued its dominant win streak, taking down Waterford 6-0. The Ghosts have now won 79 straight games and will take on Oak Creek in the semifinal matchup on Friday.

Oshkosh West took on Sun Prairie East in a second Division 1 quarterfinal, and the Wildcats lost 5-0. Oshkosh West wraps up the season with 25 wins.

In the Division 4 semifinal, Iona-Scandinavia faced off against the reigning champs, top-seeded Grantsburg. The Thunderbirds were underdogs but took down the champs 5-3, and are one win from their first state title.

The Bay Port Pirates took on the De Pere Redbirds in Division 1 soccer sectional semifinal and for the second game in a row, walk away with a win in penalty kicks. The Pirates and Red Birds were tied 4-4 after double-overtime, and Caitlin Sheleski broke the tie with a made PK.

The West De Pere Phantoms took down Pulaski 2-0 in Division 2 soccer. Both goals were scored off free kicks, including a 40-yard shot from Isabella Mommaerts.

Though tied at halftime, second-seeded Notre Dame defeated 14th-seed Xavier 5-0 in the Division 3 soccer sectional semifinal matchup.

Click the video for Thursday’s highlights