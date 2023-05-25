(WFRV) – The high school spring postseason is in full swing for several sports, and the best track and field athletes from around the state punched their tickets to the WIAA state championships Thursday.

In a loaded Division 1 sectional at West De Pere, Hortonville’s Ben Smith swept the discus and shot put events, looking to defend his gold medal in La Crosse.

In the high jump, Kaukauna’s Mason Tienor and Brady Hoffer finished 1-2, while De Pere’s Will Hornseth took third.

Bay Port’s Jillian Anderson took first place in the 100-meter hurdles, while Appleton West’s Liam Richards led the pack in the boys 110-meter hurdles. Defending state champ Lyndon Hemmrich-Hartman took first place in the 100-meter dash to return to state with his new school, Green Bay Southwest.

The girls 1600-meter run saw a tight finish, with Kaukauna’s Sydney Fauske edging De Pere’s Emma Coon by four-hundredths of a second.

On the softball diamond, Pulaski edged rival Bay Port 2-1 on a walk-off wild pitch to advance to sectionals, while Green Bay Preble, Ashwaubenon, and Kaukauna advanced in the same bracket.

Click the video for Thursday’s highlights.