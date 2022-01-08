HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

(WFRV) – In the annual crosstown shootout between Xavier and Fox Valley Lutheran, the records get thrown out the window.

But for the Foxes, the “zero” in the loss column will remain for another night.

FVL remained unbeaten with an 83-80 nail-biting victory over the Hawks, extending its unblemished record to 12-0 on the season. Senior star Josiah Butler dropped 27 points in the first half and finished with 40 for the game, a season-high for the Foxes’ leader.

Elsewhere in the Valley, Kimberly faced a tough challenge from Whitnall and stayed within reach for most of the second half, but 42 points from Danilo Jovanovich propelled the Falcons to a 79-62 win.

