(WFRV) – In perhaps the most loaded Friday night of the high school basketball season, two matchups between teams ranked in the top three of their respective rankings took center stage.

Division 1 No. 2 Neenah defeated No. 3 Hortonville 67-47 in girls basketball, led by Allie Ziebell’s 36 points, while the Division 4 third-ranked St. Mary Catholic boys upset No. 1 Howards Grove 64-63.

Click the video for highlights of tonight’s games and check out the results below.

Girls:

Neenah 67, Hortonville 47: The Rockets jumped out to a 12-4 lead and never looked back, with Allie Ziebell pouring in a game-high 36 and Neenah’s defense stifling the Lady Polar Bears all night.

Freedom 72, Marinette 45: The Irish moved closer to an outright NEC title with a comfortable win.

Boys:

Oshkosh North 57, Fond du Lac 53: The Spartans pulled closer to Fondy in the FVA standings, upsetting the fourth-ranked Cardinals thanks to strong performances by Xzavion Mitchell and Steven Clark.

Kimberly 60, Kaukauna 59: Seth Miron hit a deep three in the final seconds to give Kimberly a key win on the road.

Appleton North 69, Appleton East 61: The Lightning continued their late season surge with a strong win on the road.

St. Mary Catholic 64, Howards Grove 63: The Zephyrs pulled the upset at home after trailing most of the way, knocking off the top-ranked team in Division 4.

Xavier 74, New London 61: The Hawks strengthened their hold atop the Bay Conference, overcoming a slow start to beat New London at home.