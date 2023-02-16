(WFRV) – On the last big night of the regular season, conference titles were on the line as most girls basketball teams around the state took to the court.

West De Pere wrapped up the Bay title with a 60-49 victory over New London in a winner-take-all battle. Bonduel wrapped up the CWC-East with a dominant home win over Iola-Scandinavia.

On the ice, the boys hockey playoffs continued with regional finals, as No. 2 seed Bay Port smashed De Pere 10-0 and Fond du Lac pulled a 4-0 upset over No. 4 seed Ashwaubenon.

In boys basketball, Shawano knocked off Seymour 48-36.

