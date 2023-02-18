(WFRV) – On one of the final two Fridays of the regular season, the conference title races didn’t disappoint, with several thrilling games on the hardwood.

Below, you’ll find the conference championship implications of each result, as well as a look at the final game of the regular season for the FRCC girls and another regional final game in the boys hockey playoffs.

Click the video for highlights:

Boys Basketball:

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Little Chute 59: The Foxes and Mustangs are tied for first place in the North Eastern with one game remaining for each.

De Pere 69, Sheboygan North 42: The Redbirds locked up the FRCC title Tuesday. Johnny Kinzinger became just the sixth Division 1 player in WIAA history to score 2,000 career points.

Kaukauna 93, Oshkosh North 85, OT: Kaukauna knocked the Spartans out of FVA title contention, giving Fond du Lac its first league crown since 2001.

Kimberly 73, Neenah 65: Kimberly pushed past Neenah into a tie for second place in the FVA standings.

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 65, Peshtigo 52: The Blazers pulled a half game behind Peshtigo for third place in the Packerland standings.

St. Mary Catholic 74, Reedsville 64: The Zephyrs exacted revenge from a loss earlier in the season and locked up second place in the Big East – North.

Girls basketball:

De Pere 65, Sheboygan North 40: De Pere finished second in the FRCC.

Boys hockey:

Notre Dame 12, Sheboygan 0: The Tritons will host Fond du Lac in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.