(WFRV) – Northeastern Wisconsin took the court on the first Tuesday of 2023 and some of the state’s best basketball was on display.

At Notre Dame Academy, the night began with De Pere star John Kinziger setting the Red Birds boy’s basketball record for career points. Kinziger nailed a fade-away jumper to overtake Brevin Pritzl’s record of 1,720 points. The senior had 14 total points on the night as De Pere overtook Notre Dame 73-43, and the record now stands at 1,728 career points.

Following the boys game, the Notre Dame girls team hosted the Red Birds and Tritons extended their Fox River Classic undefeated streak to five games, dominating 72-28. Then Fox Valley Lutheran visited Freedom in a Northeastern Conference battle, and the Irish won at home 45-39.

Kimberly and Neenah faced each other in a battle of two of the best programs in the Fox Valley Association.

