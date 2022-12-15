(WFRV) – In a busy night of high school sports, more than 100 boys and girls basketball games painted the schedule on a December Thursday night, with high-profile wrestling meets filling the gaps.

In the biggest boys basketball matchup of the night, D3 No. 2 Brillion stayed unbeaten with a 67-53 win over conference foe Valders. In the Packerland, Kewaunee got a statement win at home, blitzing Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73-50.

The wrestling mat featured two of the top teams in the FVA, Kaukauna and Oshkosh West, squaring off at the Wildcats’ home gym. West notched back-to-back major decisions at 126 and 132, but Kaukauna dominated the rest of the meet.

De Pere, Green Bay Preble, Ashwaubenon, and Sheboygan North faced each other in a double dual at De Pere High School, providing the best matchups of the night in the FRCC.

