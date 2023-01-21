(WFRV) – On a loaded Friday night of high school sports, the headliner result came from the ice.

The Bay Area Ice Bears girls hockey team fought past the Fox Cities Stars, 2-1, improving to 15-2 on the season. Julianne Bradford scored the go-ahead goal in the second period in a tight game.

In basketball, Kimberly and Hortonville split boys and girls matchups, with the Papermakers edging out a close win in the boys game and the Polar Bears securing a comfortable 13-point victory on the girls side.

Elsewhere, Southern Door sophomore Drew Daoust scored 41 points in a 75-72 victory over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, while the Freedom girls won their 46th consecutive conference game with a second half knockout punch of Wrightstown.