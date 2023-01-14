(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we chronicle a big week on the boys’ and girls’ basketball courts.

In our Game of the Week, the Fond du Lac boys upset defending state champion Neenah to take over first place in the Fox Valley Association standings.

Our Prep Spotlight brings in Little Chute boys basketball coach Jake VanRoy for an interview in studio, and we dig into the challenges of dealing with an in-season injury while profiling this week’s Xceptional Athlete.

We also award our Team of the Week, count down our Local 5 Top 5 Plays, and wrap it all up with our Local 5 Rewind.

Click the videos below to watch the full show.

Game of the Week: Fond du Lac knocks off Neenah, takes over first place

Prep Spotlight: Little Chute boys basketball coach Jake VanRoy

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna’s Alexa Kinas learns lessons through injury

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind