(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we hit sports from boys and girls hockey to basketball to wrestling, and all the stories in between.

In our Game of the Week, the top girls hockey battle in Northeast Wisconsin delivered again, with the Bay Area Ice Bears edging out the Fox Cities Stars 2-1 on a late second period goal from Julianne Bradford.

Our Prep Spotlight features Kaukauna wrestling coach Jeff Matczak, who was recently named the NFHS national high school wrestling coach of the year.

This week’s Xceptional Athlete, Southern Door’s Drew Daoust, is the leading scorer in the state of Wisconsin as a sophomore and could break the 1,000 career points mark within the next two weeks.

We also count down our Local 5 Top 5 plays, name our Team of the Week, and recap it all in the Local 5 Rewind.

