(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap a jam-packed week between all sports as the regular season winds down for winter athletes.

In our Game of the Week, D2 No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco took down D3 No. 2 Coleman 40-21 in a wrestling dual, featuring several matchups between highly-ranked wrestlers.

Our Prep Spotlight brings in Neenah girls basketball coach Andy Braunel to discuss his FVA-co-leading Rockets and what it’s like to coach top recruit Allie Ziebell.

In this week’s Xceptional Athlete profile, Fond du Lac’s Jay Dalton continues to rise as one of the FVA’s top players and is hitting his stride at the right time with the Cardinals’ strong senior group.

The Team of the Week segment features a pregame tribute from Thursday’s St. Mary’s Springs-Notre Dame hockey game, where both teams honored the family of Springs student and area hockey standout Tommy Koenigs, who lost his life in a car accident last weekend in Fond du Lac County.

Game of the Week: Luxemburg-Casco beats Coleman in wrestling

Prep Spotlight: Neenah girls basketball coach Andy Braunel

Xceptional Athlete: Fond du Lac guard Jay Dalton

Team of the Week tribute, Local 5 Rewind, Top 5 Plays