(WFRV) – High school athletes are back from the holiday break, including a short moratorium, as the calendar turns to 2023.

In the first High School Sports Xtra program of the new year, we recap Notre Dame’s thrilling hockey win over Bay Port, interview Neenah boys basketball coach Lee Rabas, profile three-time state wrestling champ Greyson Clark of Kaukauna, and count down our Local 5 top 5 plays.

Click the videos below to watch the whole show.

Game of the Week: Notre Dame 2, Bay Port 1, OT

Prep Spotlight: Neenah boys basketball coach Lee Rabas

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna wrestler Greyson Clark

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays