(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap seven area Level 4 football games as three Northeast Wisconsin teams punch tickets to state.

Click the videos below to watch the entire show.

Game of the Week: Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21

Kimberly punched its first ticket to state since 2018, with the seniors avenging their Level 4 loss to Bay Port from 2019. Blake Barry had four touchdown runs to lead the way for the Papermakers, who will face Mukwonago for the Division 1 state championship.

Prep Spotlight: West De Pere football coach Chris Greisen

West De Pere’s Chris Greisen joins the show to discuss the Phantoms’ 26-7 win over Kaukauna in Level 4, a foreshadowing preseason scrimmage against Kimberly in August, and the team bouncing back from a losing record in 2021 to make it all the way to Madison this year. West De Pere will take on Kettle Moraine for the Division 2 championship.

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna running back Noah Hofmann

Kaukauna senior running back Noah Hofmann earned FVA offensive player of the year honors in the regular season, and backed that up twofold in the playoffs – he amassed 981 yards in four postseason games, leading the sixth-seeded Ghosts all the way to Level 4.

Team of the Week, Signing Day, Top 5 Plays

Shiocton earns Team of the Week honors after a 21-19 win over Cashton in Level 4. The Chiefs will face Regis in the Division 7 championship. Wednesday marked the first college Signing Day of the school year.