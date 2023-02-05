(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we highlight some of the best boys and girls basketball teams in the state.

In our Game of the Week, D2 No. 1 Notre Dame took down D1 No. 2 Hortonville 74-66 in an overtime thriller with the Tritons overcoming a 16-point halftime deficit.

Our Prep Spotlight brings Brillion boys basketball coach Chad Shimek in to the studio to discuss his Eastern Wisconsin-leading and undefeated Lions. Plus, Shimek broke down what it will take for Brillion to win it’s first state title in 11 years.

In this week’s Xceptional Athlete profile, Freedom’s Sadie Jarmolowicz surpassed the 1,000-career point mark and continues to shine as a senior leader on the Irish’s top-ranked NEC squad.

The Team of the Week segment features the Little Chute boys basketball team, who went 3-0 on the week and cements themselves atop the North Eastern Conference. The Local Five Top Five plays saw game-tying threes, a game-winner, and a two-handed dunk.

Game of the Week: Notre Dame beats Hortonville in overtime thriller

Prep Spotlight: Brillion boys basketball coach Chad Shimek

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom guard Sadie Jarmolowicz

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind