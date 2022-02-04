HS Sports Xtra: Appleton North knocks off another ranked foe; FVA, FRCC highlights

(WFRV) – Appleton North continued its surge toward the top of the Fox Valley Association, capping a 2-0 week with a pair of wins over ranked teams.

The Lightning knocked off Appleton East by one on Tuesday and survived Oshkosh North in overtime Friday, improving its record to 7-3 since the calendar turned to January.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Boys:

Appleton North 70, Oshkosh North 68 (OT)

Kimberly 99, Oshkosh West 60

Appleton East 68, Kaukauna 67

Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64

Girls:

Notre Dame 70, Bay Port 36

Xavier 60, West De Pere 57

Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran 59