HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Friday’s highlights

(WFRV) – A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys teams narrowly avoided close conference losses at home, Xavier sprung an upset in the Bay, and the Hortonville girls continued their roll with a big road win.

Here’s a look at tonight’s scores:

Boys:

Kimberly 80, Oshkosh North 73: Jackson Paveletzke and Owen Pawlikowski led a second half comeback for the Papermakers as Kimberly held serve at home against a tough Oshkosh North team.

Ashwaubenon 62, Bay Port 60: Marcus Tomashek led the comeback for the Jaguars and Matt Imig hit the go-ahead shot with two seconds remaining. Bay Port’s attempt at a tie rimmed out at the buzzer.

Xavier 64, West De Pere 60: The Hawks sprung an upset at home as Tyler Brightman and Alex Hehli had big moments in Xavier’s win. West De Pere remains in first place in the Bay.

Girls

Hortonville 62, Kaukauna 51: The top-ranked Polar Bears survived a gritty upset bid at Kaukauna as Kamy and Kallie Peppler led the way to a second half victory.