HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

(WFRV) – In an atmosphere for the ages inside the Fieldhouse, Ashwaubenon pulled the shocker of the season with a 58-56 upset of No. 1 De Pere.

With the win, the Jaguars take over the top spot in the FRCC in pursuit of their first conference crown since 2014.

Marcus Tomashek was electric from the very start, scoring Ashwaubenon’s first 12 points and dropping 22 in the first half alone.

With the game tied at 31 at half, the Jags started the second half on an early scoring spurt before De Pere responded. The foes played to a 56-56 tie with under a minute left, but with the Redbirds holding for the last shot, Tomashek snagged a midcourt steal and raced to the basket, forcing a foul with 3.7 seconds to go.

He sank both free throws for his 40th and 41st points of the night.

With the Redbirds down to their last gasp, John Kinzinger heaved up a contested three at the buzzer, but his attempted game-winner ricocheted off the backboard to seal the upset win.

Jaguar students rushed the court with the players, celebrating the win and their 10-1 record on a January Friday night.

Other scores:

Girls: De Pere 69, Ashwaubenon 53: Jeremy Boileau won his 100th game as De Pere head coach.

Boys: Kimberly 74, Hortonville 56: Jackson Paveletzke scored 35 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Kimberly basketball history.

Girls: Neenah 92, Appleton East 74: Paige Werner turned in a strong performance behind the arc as Neenah knocked off No. 2 Appleton East for a strong upset at home.

Girls: Hortonville 61, Kimberly 44: Kallie Peppler and Mikayla Werner helped lead the way as the top-ranked Polar Bears grabbed a conference win on the road.