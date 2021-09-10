HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thiller; Oshkosh West keeps rolling

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Conference play heated up in the FRCC, FVA and VFA Friday night, with a barn burner between Bay Port and West De Pere providing the highlights of the night.

Bay Port will meet De Pere next week in a battle for FRCC supremacy.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Bay Port 26, West De Pere 21: The Pirates took a 26-14 lead on a Tevyn Montgomery one-yard touchdown run, but West De Pere rallied with a fourth down touchdown pass from Duke Shovald to Najeh Mitchell. The Phantoms had two chances to tie it, but Bay Port recovered a fumble inside the five-yard line and A.J. Courchaine sealed the game with an interception with 10 seconds remaining.

De Pere 21, Ashwaubenon 0: The Redbirds earned their second conference win with a dominating defensive performance, riding the back of QB Gabe Herman for a 21-0 win.

Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7: Maverick Cole scored three touchdowns in the second quarter as the Red Raiders rolled their FRCC foe to remain unbeaten on the season.

Notre Dame 58, Green Bay West 12

Menasha 63, Sheboygan North 28

Manitowoc Lincoln 48, Green Bay East 7

Green Bay Preble 28, Sheboygan South 14

Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7: The Wildcats narrowly missed their second straight shutout in another dominating defensive performance. Roman Martell scored in the final minute of the first half to pace the Oshkosh West offense.

Neenah 21, Fond du Lac 7

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh North 14

Stevens Point 28, Hortonville 13

D.C. Everest 35, Appleton West 10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thrilling finish; Oshkosh West keeps rolling

HS Sports Xtra: Kimberly edges Appleton North in Game of the Week