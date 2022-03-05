KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – In a game where Kaukauna was missing multiple starters due to disciplinary action, Bay Port took advantage with its best scoring output of the season, scoring a whopping 112 points on the road Friday.

No. 9 Bay Port advanced to Saturday’s regional final against No. 1 Menomonee Falls, setting the Pirates up to square off against top national recruit Seth Trimble.

If they play like they did Friday, they’ll have a great shot to pull the upset.

Six Pirates scored in double figures of a balanced, electric scoring effort. The teams combined for 210 total points in the 112-98 Bay Port win.

The Pirates survived an all-time scoring effort from Kaukauna’s Chris Morgan, who scored 52 points and received a standing ovation from both teams after his final high school basketball game.

Elsewhere in the regional, No. 5 Green Bay East knocked off No. 12 Milwaukee Riverside 88-74 to advance to Saturday’s regional final against No. 4 Milwaukee King.

*Note: Kaukauna released the following statement to Local 5 surrounding the student discipline:

“Kaukauna High School Administration recently became aware of two related student behavioral incidents involving members of the Boys’ Basketball Program. Following District protocols, Administration along with law enforcement immediately began an investigation. Several student-athletes have received consequences based on their individual actions. Their behaviors do not reflect the values of the Kaukauna Boys’ Basketball Program, of Kaukauna High School, or of the Kaukauna Area School District.

Due to confidentiality and student privacy rights, the District cannot provide further details regarding this matter.“