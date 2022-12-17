(WFRV) – In the final edition of High School Sports Xtra before the holiday break, we run through the highlights of a top-five girls basketball matchup in the FVA, interview De Pere boys basketball coach Brian Winchester, profile Notre Dame hockey standout Sam Kappell, and more.

Click through the videos below to watch the full show.

Game of the Week: Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59

Kaukauna pulls an upset of No. 3 Hortonville to remain unbeaten at 8-0 on the season.

Prep Spotlight: De Pere boys basketball coach Brian Winchester

Redbirds head coach Brian Winchester stops by the studio to discuss his top-ranked team’s 5-0 start to the season and what lies ahead on the schedule.

Xceptional Athlete: Notre Dame forward Sam Kappell

The leading goal-scorer for the Tritons hockey team is a newcomer to the program that’s already ingratiated himself in the Notre Dame culture.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

The Kewaunee boys basketball team earns Team of the Week honors after surging to the top of the Packerland standings.