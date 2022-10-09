(WFRV) – With Week 8 of the high school football season in the books, Saturday’s edition of High School Sports Xtra celebrates an iconic milestone for St. Mary’s Springs head coach Bob Hyland, winning his 500th career game.

We also recap our Game of the Week, an impressive 31-10 for Kimberly over previously unbeaten Neenah, and profile West De Pere senior running back Najeh Mitchell.

Click the videos below to watch the full show.

Game of the Week: Kimberly 31, Neenah 10

Blake Barry rushed for four touchdowns as Kimberly bounced back from last week’s stunning loss to Fond du Lac, blitzing previously unbeaten Neenah early and pulling away in the fourth quarter.

St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland wins 500th career game

In his 52nd season as St. Mary’s Springs’ head coach, Bob Hyland became just the fourth coach in United States high school football history to reach 500 career wins.

Xceptional Athlete: West De Pere senior running back Najeh Mitchell

West De Pere’s bell cow running back may have a smaller stature than some, but he carries a Barry Sanders-level electricity to his game, helping the Phantoms to an 8-0 record.

Team of the Week, Lookahead, Top 5 Plays

Southern Door earns Team of the Week honors after a 19-14 win over Kewaunee, securing at least a share of the Packerland title.