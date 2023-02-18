(WFRV) – The final weeks of the high school basketball regular season are coming to a head, and conference titles are being decided on many courts around Northeast Wisconsin.

In this edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap a thrilling Game of the Week with Fox Valley Lutheran pulling into a tie for the North Eastern Conference crown. We also discuss the hockey playoffs with Notre Dame head coach Cory McCracken, award our Team of the Week, and count down the Local 5 Top 5 Plays.

This week’s show is punctuated by an incredible comeback story on the wrestling mat. Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman, the quarterback who broke his fibula in a football game on September 23, punched his ticket back to the state championships to defend his wrestling title a mere five months after going down with the leg injury.

Click the videos below to watch the full show.

Game of the Week: FVL beats Little Chute, ties NEC standings

Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute are now tied atop the North Eastern Conference standings with one game remaining in the regular season.

Prep Spotlight: Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

The Notre Dame Tritons are 23-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division 1, getting set to face Fond du Lac in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman

Luxemburg-Casco’s starting quarterback endured something of a worst-case scenario in September, fracturing his fibula on the football field. Just four months later, he returned to athletic competition on the wrestling mat, pinning his very first opponent and picking up right where he left off in defending his state title.

Learn about Ronsman’s journey back to health and back to the state tournament in our Xceptional Athlete feature.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

West De Pere girls basketball earns Team of the Week honors after defeating New London to capture the Bay Conference title.

***Correction: Top Play #4 should reference Menasha’s Lillie Banks, not Eve Rausch. Four Bluejay girls wrestlers advanced to the state tournament.