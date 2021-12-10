HS Sports Xtra: De Pere boys dominate, Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna

(WFRV) – On a snowy night in Northeast Wisconsin, several teams made early statements in league play.

De Pere was one of those teams, running away from Pulaski in a 90-38 victory. The No. 1 team in the state flexed its muscles with a dominating effort against the undefeated Red Raiders, getting sizable contributions from John Kinzinger and his brother, Zach Kinzinger.

In the Fox Valley, Appleton East’s girls and boys teams swept Kaukauna in close affairs, with the girls winning by six and the boys coming out with a nine-point victory.

Oshkosh North’s boys got back to their winning ways as well, surviving a tough Appleton North team on the road.

The top-ranked Hortonville girls outmatched Fond du Lac, leading by nearly 30 at halftime and running away with a 70-27 win.