HS Sports Xtra: De Pere boys dominate, Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – On a snowy night in Northeast Wisconsin, several teams made early statements in league play.

De Pere was one of those teams, running away from Pulaski in a 90-38 victory. The No. 1 team in the state flexed its muscles with a dominating effort against the undefeated Red Raiders, getting sizable contributions from John Kinzinger and his brother, Zach Kinzinger.

In the Fox Valley, Appleton East’s girls and boys teams swept Kaukauna in close affairs, with the girls winning by six and the boys coming out with a nine-point victory.

Oshkosh North’s boys got back to their winning ways as well, surviving a tough Appleton North team on the road.

The top-ranked Hortonville girls outmatched Fond du Lac, leading by nearly 30 at halftime and running away with a 70-27 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins